Posted: Jan 26, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 4:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Fortress - a new space for teens - is open at the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL).

Library Director Shellie McGill says The Fortress is a culmination of a great effort started in 2020. McGill says they are thrilled to have this space available to teens in the area because it allows them to talk, do homework, play games and just flat out relax. She says donations made this all possible.

A grant from ConocoPhillips and a grant from Phillips 66 made a huge impact on The Fortress becoming a reality. McGill says private grants - such as one from the Cherokee Nation - helped BPL put this plan into place without spending any tax dollars. She says this will not hinder other services that the BPL has to offer.

McGill says there wasn't a teen space when she became BPL's director in 2015. She says it has always been a goal of hers to have a safe atmosphere in the library where kids can have fun.

BPL held an open house for The Fortress on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.