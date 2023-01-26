Posted: Jan 26, 2023 4:50 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 4:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Children's Musical Theatre (CMT) of Bartlesville will hold auditions for The Wizard of Oz.

The auditions will be open to any ages 7 to 17 from February 22 to February 26 at Madison Middle School, located at 5900 Baylor Drive. Interested parties can register at CMTonstage.com.

The Wizard of Oz musical is based off of the book by L. Frank Baum and the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed by Warner Bros.