Posted: Jan 27, 2023 5:48 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 5:48 AM

Tom Davis

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed legislation to protect the Second Amendment rights of Oklahomans and prevent further federal overreach.

“The feds are continually looking for ways to circumvent the Constitution and trample our fundamental rights,” Dahm said. “The arbitrary and onerous pistol-brace rule set by ATF – an agency filled with unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats – is just the latest example. We clearly cannot count on those in the swamp to protect our rights, so we must do it ourselves.”

Senate Bill 818 states that “A firearm, a firearm accessory, or ammunition that is manufactured commercially or privately in Oklahoma and that remains exclusively within the borders of Oklahoma is not subject to federal law, federal taxation, or federal regulation including registration…”

“This bill, along with SB 21 and SB 23 that I filed in December, will provide protection for law-abiding gun owners in Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs have already stated that they will not be enforcing the new ATF rule. These bills will provide them with additional support in their stand against federal overreach.”

SB 21 would require federal agents to give notice to the sheriff before operating in their county. SB 23, an expansion of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Act passed by the Legislature in 2021, gives county sheriffs the authority to detain or arrest any federal employee operating within their county who is attempting to carry out any of the gun control measures prohibited by the act.