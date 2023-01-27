Posted: Jan 27, 2023 8:01 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 8:04 AM

Tom Davis

The St. John Gala will be held in the St John School’s gym at 816 South Keeler Avenue on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 6 pm but now is the time to sign up your business for a sponsorship and to purchase individual tickets before they sell out.

The gala is a fundraiser for the school and it includes a raffle and auction, a casino and a speakeasy with music and dancing, a dessert dash and hos d’oeuvres with a cash bar. Attendees are encouraged to dress to the Roaring 20s theme.