Osage County
Posted: Jan 27, 2023 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 10:26 AM
Commissioners Agenda Items From a New Car to Christmas Movies
Dalton Spence
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly Monday meetings to discuss and possibly sign a lease agreement for a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe with all the appropriate equipment.
The commissioners will discuss possibly allow filming at the Osage County Courthouse east steps on Feb. 24-25 for production of the Ebenezer the Traveler movie.
The meeting will have an executive session near the end of the meeting to discuss a nutrition director and a fairgrounds general laborer.
The commissioners meet in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public
