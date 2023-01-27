Posted: Jan 27, 2023 11:35 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 11:36 AM

The Fred and Addie Drummond Home in Hominy will host an exhibit of antique dolls throughout February. The exhibit will open officially on February 1st. Beverly Whitcomb with the Drummond house talks in more detail.

The antique doll exhibit is included with the regular admission fee to the historic Victorian-style Drummond Home. Whitcomb goes in to more detail on admission to the exhibit.

Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 918-885-2374. The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price Ave. in Hominy.