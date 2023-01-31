Posted: Jan 31, 2023 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 1:41 PM

The Caney Valley Trojans have postponed their games at Oklahoma Union that were scheduled for this Tuesday night, due to the inclement weather. They will instead be moved to next Monday on February 6th.

For Oklahoma Union, this game is their senior night, so they will still hold that on the new date next week. JV will start the night off at 4:30 and varsity girls will start the main action at 6 pm with guys to follow right after at 8 pm.