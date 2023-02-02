Posted: Feb 02, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2023 3:58 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on February 1st after a dispatch call was made for a possible domestic situation, where the victim said he was struck in the face. Shylo Amanda Short and the victim were in the process of moving the victim and his clothes out of the house.

An altercation began after a discussion about the property got heated. According to the affidavit, Short struck him twice in the face. According to the responding officers, the victim had marks on his eye that were consistent with that story.

Talking with officers afterwards, Short tried to tell officers she struck the victim by accident, but could not describe how the accident happened. She is currently being held over on a $2500 bond and her next court date is set for February 15th