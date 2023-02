Our panel was first asked about talk of sports gambling possibly coming to Oklahoma this session. Rep. Strom said, "There are bills out there. Rep. Lutrell from Ponca City dropped on the floor last year and it wasn't quite as popular as it is this time. He hadn't brought all the parties to the table to discuss it when he brought it out. But, we've had a year to go over it and he's gonna bring it back again. I think the Governor is open to the options. People already go over the border to do it."