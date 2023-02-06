Posted: Feb 06, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI reminded seniors that you have until February 13 to sign up for classes this semester.

There will be "Town Hall" speakers such as Mayor Dale Copeland, City Manager Mike Bailey,Tom Windle and more every Tuesday at the Bartlesville Public Library just for OLLI participants.