Posted: Feb 06, 2023 12:00 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 12:00 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday meeting started off as normal. The Commissioners opened the meeting with filling out reimbursement forms for Star pipe and additional homestead exemptions. They also gave an update on the Nowata Free board elections.

The commissioners will meet next week for their regularly scheduled meeting in the Nowata County Courthouse annex and the meeting is open to the public.