News
Osage County
Posted: Feb 06, 2023 12:53 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 12:54 PM
Osage County Accepts First Opioid Settlement
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Commissioners approved a quote for the fairground’s Women’s Building office space and kitchen remodel.
Commissioner Everett Piper explains why the item is necessary
The commissioners also accepted the first payment of the new national opioid settlement of $35,408.47.
The commissioners will meet next Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The public is welcomed to join.
« Back to News