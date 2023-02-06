News
Local News
Posted: Feb 06, 2023 3:19 PM
Congressman Brecheen to Hold Town Hall in Bartlesville
Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings in Bartlesville, Claremore, Durant, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pryor, and Tahlequah on Monday, February 13th and Monday, February 20th. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
Schedule (all times Central):
Monday, February 13:
9:00am – 10:00am
Durant Town Hall
Donald W. Reynolds Library
1515 W. Main St.
Durant, OK 74701
12:00pm – 1:00pm
McAlester Town Hall
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Clark Bass Building Conference Center, Room 215
1802 E. College Ave.
McAlester, OK 74501
3:30pm - 4:30pm
Tahlequah Town Hall
Armory Municipal Center
100 N. Water Ave.
Tahlequah, OK 74464
6:00pm – 7:00pm
Muskogee Town Hall
Martin Luther King Center
Conference Room
300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Muskogee, OK 74401
Monday, February 20:
9:00am – 10:00am
Okmulgee Town Hall
OSU Institute of Technology
Student Union
E. 1st St.
Okmulgee, OK 74447
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Claremore Town Hall
Claremore Conference Center
Will Rogers North Ballroom
1400 W. Country Club Rd.
Claremore, OK 74017
2:00pm – 3:00pm
Pryor Town Hall
Graham Community Center
6 N. Adair Street
Pryor, OK 74361
5:00pm – 6:00pm
Bartlesville Town Hall
Bartlesville Community Center
Community Hall
300 SE Adams Blvd.
Bartlesville, OK 74003
