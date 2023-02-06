News
Washington County
Posted: Feb 06, 2023 7:19 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 9:02 PM
Bartlesville Police Chief Gives Award for Valor
Chase McNutt
Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry awarded the Police Chief’s Award for Valor at the Bartlesville City Council meeting Monday night, to Aaron Rademaker and Kaylee Hill-Johnson. Rademaker intervened last month and saved a woman when a male tried to kidnap her from Lowe’s on SE Adams Blvd. Ickleberry talks about the award for Rademaker
Hill-Johnson is the 911 dispatcher who played a vital part in finding the man responsible.
The meeting concluded with Mayor Copeland giving a water leakage update, and explains what you can do as a Bartain to help conserve water.
