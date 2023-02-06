Posted: Feb 06, 2023 7:27 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 9:03 PM

The Bartlesville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Monday night to discuss several topics. They started off with hearing from citizens on the drag show that took place in Bartlesville back in September, as no formal decision has been made on the subject.

They followed it with announcing that there are current openings if you are interested in City matters.

Copeland gives instruction on what to do if you’re interested in one of those positions.

They would then approve the reappointment for Margaret Anton, Richard Sparks’s oversight, Kregg Cammack, John Joyce, Jay Jenzen, Denise Parks, Rob Fries, Laura Higbee, Sara Freeman, and Ben Rovenstine all to three-year terms.

Mayor Copeland concluded the meeting with giving an update water leak.

Copeland also talks about how you can conserve water.

The Bartlesville City Council will meet again on March 6, for their monthly scheduled meeting.