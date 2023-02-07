News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 07, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 9:29 AM
Fast-Thinking Father Saves Five
Tom Davis
A Bartlesville father quickly got his five sleeping children out of their burning house early Monday morning.
According to Jerry Berry with the Bartlesville Fire Department, the man woke up choking from the smoke at his house at 1120 SW Armstrong shortly before 3 am. He quickly got the five children out of the home and called 9-1-1. The Bartlesville Fire Department arrived on the scene within 3 minutes to put out the blaze.
The fire was mainly contained to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the house. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.
