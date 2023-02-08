Posted: Feb 08, 2023 2:15 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2023 2:15 PM

Dalton Spence

Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard.

The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement.

“Two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center. After arriving at the hospital, the driver was pronounced deceased. We think at this time the driver died from the medical episode and not from the accident.”

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.