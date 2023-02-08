Posted: Feb 08, 2023 5:14 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2023 5:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) purchases a new school bus.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says they are spending just under $125,000 for a 71 passenger bus. Vincent says the Thomas Built Bus will have safety features such as cameras in and out of the vehicle. He says air conditioning will be included in the bus, matching the heating and cooling systems of all the busses that DPS has purchased over the last five to eight years.

Vincent says they hope to have the bus in their possession before school starts again in August. He says the Dewey Public Schools Board may take up the possibility of purchasing a second bus later this fiscal year. This will depend on the district’s financial lookout at the time and what happens in Oklahoma City during the legislative session.

DPS runs eight bus routes. Superintendent Vincent says they have three busses that are dedicated to activities as well. Vincent says all but three busses are aged from 2015 and up. He says they are hopeful that they are about to update their entire bus fleet within the next year or two.