Posted: Feb 09, 2023

Tom Davis

A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County.

OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.

OHP says Morrison was pinned for approximately 2 hours. She was extricated by Skiatook Fire Department utilizing the hurst tool. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene.