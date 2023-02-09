Posted: Feb 09, 2023 1:26 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 1:28 PM

Dalton Spence

The Drummond Home in Hominy is one of, if not the most famous house in Oklahoma. Built in 1905, the Drummond Home was home to one of the most famous families in the state and now keeps a piece of history of what life was like before anyone thought phones could easily fit in anyone’s pocket.

Beverly Whitcomb, manager of the Drummond Home, talks about how the house got its start.

The Drummond Home makes sure to change exhibits but has one of its most popular exhibits on display for limited time only. The Antique Doll exhibit is opened until February 26.

Tours are on a first come, first serve basis and the house is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.