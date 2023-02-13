Posted: Feb 13, 2023 1:08 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2023 1:12 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in what was a quick meeting that had an unexpected update early into the meeting.

Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department gave this COVID-19 update along with the commissioner’s reaction and a sigh of relief.

The commissioners also approved and signed a requestion for payment to Architects Partnership for $72,932.51.

The commissioners will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 instead of Monday because of the President’s Day Holiday on Monday.

Commissioners meet in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.