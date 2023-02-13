Posted: Feb 13, 2023 5:24 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2023 5:24 PM

Dalton Spence

The Red-Hot Pawhuska Huskies wrap up its regular season Tuesday on the road against Pawnee. The Huskies and Black Bears are no strangers as these squads played less than two weeks ago.

Huskies swept the Black Bears and looking to try to go for the season sweep.

The #12 Lady Huskies have won its last 11 of 12 games including a 17-point win over Pawnee. Looking to do so with a swarming defense resulting into offense.

Pawhuska has a chance to reach.500 after winning its last four games that started with the win over Pawnee.

The Huskies look to be one of the under the radar teams going into the playoffs with an offense that has found its groove. Four of its six highest scoring output have game during the winning streak while maintaining its hardnose defense.

Huskies and Black Bears tip off at 6:30 on 99.1 KPGM and KPGMTV.com