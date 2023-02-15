Posted: Feb 15, 2023 10:13 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank has been named to the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the second year in a row. The list was announced Feb. 15.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., companies recognized on America’s Best Employers 2023 list are selected through an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees. A total of 1,000 employers across 25 industry sectors were awarded, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“At Arvest, we are committed to fostering a work environment where all associates have opportunities to prosper both personally and professionally,” said Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress. “We are proud to be a dynamic and inclusive workplace where associates feel valued for their contributions and thrive on helping customers find financial solutions. To be recognized once again for this prestigious award is a testament to our talented workforce.”

Forbes previously named Arvest to the magazine’s Best Employer for Diversity list in 2022 and the Best Employers for Women list in 2018. Arvest also made Forbes World’s Best Banks in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year.