Posted: Feb 16, 2023 2:29 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2023 10:39 AM
UPDATE: Bartlesville Police and Fire Rescue a Person from a Burning Shed
Tom Davis
UPDATE: The person found in the burning shed Wednesday night has yet to be identifed, but Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward tell Bartlesville Radio that the person is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital.
A person is hospitalized after being rescued from a burning shed in Bartlesville.
Bartlesville Police and Fire Department responded to the 100 Block North Kaw Wednesday night at about 7:45 in reference to a shed that was on fire with a possible person inside. Once arriving on scene, a person was located inside of the burning shed and was transported to a Tulsa Hospital.
The condition of the person located in the shed is unknown at this time.
The Bartlesville Police Department will release more information as it becomes available.
