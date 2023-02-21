Posted: Feb 21, 2023 8:19 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 8:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Told you on Monday about the great outing that former Bartlesville High Bruin baseball star Jakob Hall had to begin his sophomore season at Oral Roberts, and we were not the only ones that noticed.

Hall was named Summit League Pitcher of the Week yesterday afternoon for his performance. Hall went six innings and allowed one earned run while striking out six and walking none in his second career start in the victory over Northern Illinois.

We will see when Hall gets the nod on the bump again, as Oral Roberts has a weekend series scheduled at Texas State to begin on Friday