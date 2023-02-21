News
Nowata County
Posted: Feb 21, 2023 4:14 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 4:14 PM
Nowata County Commissioners on Jail Sewer Bids
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their weekly meeting this week due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday. They started the Tuesday meeting by discussing the possible jail sewer improvements and how they are still waiting on quotes for the improvements.
They would also later accept letters for the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association contracts for Districts 2 and 3. The commissioners will meet again next onday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex
