Posted: Feb 22, 2023 8:01 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 8:01 AM

Tom Davis

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 20, to vote under special provisions. House said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don’t think about. “Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”

If you or someone you know becomes physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. February 20, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. House says Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 and regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918-337-2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.