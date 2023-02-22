Posted: Feb 22, 2023 9:15 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

Quail Forever, Big Bluestem Chapter, formed in 2019 to serve the greater Bartlesville area, including Pawhuska and Nowata, with the goal of increasing populations of wild quail, pheasants and other wildlife.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Clay Cooper with the group called in to invite current and potential members its annual dinner Saturday, February 25, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bartlesville.

Tickets are selling fast! Make sure you will be there and buy your tickets online now at

To join, visit the Big Bluestem Quail Forever Chapter Facebook page and leave them a message. The chapter president is Clay Cooper at 918-766-6469.