Posted: Feb 22, 2023 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2023 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley appeard on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week and he invited parents with 4-year olds to attend the Pre-K Roundup on Tuesday--5:30 - 6:30p at all Bartlesville Elementary schools.

McCauley said that children who are 4 years old on or before September 1, 2023 and live in the Bartlesville Public School District. are eligible.

The classes taught by highly qualified teachers and have low class sizes. PreK students learn skills that prepare them to be successful in Kindergarten and there is no cost to attend.

McCauley said the PreK class schedule follows the regular elementary schedule which is Monday - Friday 8:50am - 3:40pm.

Before and after school childcare options are available on a space-available basis. Fees are charged for this before and after school program.