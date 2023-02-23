Posted: Feb 23, 2023 10:11 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2023 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

The Cottage in Bartlesville held a special ceremony on Thursday. Tulsa Diocese Bishop, David Konderla, and Bartlesville Priest, Father John O'Neill, were on hand to bless a new ultrasound machine at the clinic.

The Cottage co-founder, Julie Merciez, described the new machine as one with the latest technology that can produce a four-dimensional image of a fetus. Julie said new machine adds in the mission of The Cottage which is to provide free pregnancy tests, mobile ultrasound clinics, mom/baby resources and residential care for those who are pregnant and need help. She said the new machine is just thw latest in the Cottage's growth.

Merciez says The Cottage is expanding is service footrpint to help those in need of their services in Nowata and Osage Counties and noe in Muskogee. The Cottage hope to purchase the Green Country Clinic Building and move into sometime this year.