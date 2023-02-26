Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Feb 26, 2023 12:42 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2023 12:53 PM

Horror Movie Being Shot in Bartlesville

Tom Davis

Parts of a horror movie are being shot in Bartlesville!

According to www.deadline.com, actress Patricia Heaton (pictured right courtesy of blogspot.com) has signed on to star in The Beldham, a new psychological horror-thriller about mother-daughter relationships, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Angela Gulner. 

The film has Heaton playing Sadie, a fierce caregiver determined to protect her family from a monstrous presence that threatens to tear them all apart

Others set for the Gulner-penned indie, which is currently in production in Oklahoma, include 2x Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Corbin Bernsen, Katie Parker, Emma Fitzpatrick and Hannah Reese.

Bartlesville Radio will be speaking soon with one of the producers, Randy Wayne, about this movie and what it could mean for Bartlesville.

 


