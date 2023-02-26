Posted: Feb 26, 2023 12:42 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2023 12:53 PM

Tom Davis

Parts of a horror movie are being shot in Bartlesville!

According to www.deadline.com, actress Patricia Heaton (pictured right courtesy of blogspot.com) has signed on to star in The Beldham, a new psychological horror-thriller about mother-daughter relationships, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Angela Gulner.

The film has Heaton playing Sadie, a fierce caregiver determined to protect her family from a monstrous presence that threatens to tear them all apart

Others set for the Gulner-penned indie, which is currently in production in Oklahoma, include 2x Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Corbin Bernsen, Katie Parker, Emma Fitzpatrick and Hannah Reese.