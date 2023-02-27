Posted: Feb 27, 2023 10:37 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 10:39 AM

Tom Davis

Finishing up a flurry of sucessful events in February (State of the City, Eggs and Issues and Women in Business), the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is ready to take on the month of March.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Chamber CEO Sherri Wilt invited everyone to Business after Hours at Copper Cup Images on March 2, 2023 , from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm. It is a chance to meet and network with local and area businesses.

Sherri was very excited to announce that Chamber U – Blending A.I. into Social Media Marketing will be held March 7, 2023 – 8-9am at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce. The topic is "Blending A.I. into Social Media Marketing."

Wilt explains that social media has taken on prominence in modern society. Several times a day, you can find people leisurely scrolling through their feeds, looking for the next great meme or keeping up with what their friends and family are up to. While you likely already use social media personally, building your business’s social media presence has never been easier. Especially with the new A.I. (yes, artificial intelligence) tools that have recently been introduced. Therefore, she invites you to learn the How, When, Where, and Whys of social media for your business and how to leverage new tools to save you time and money.

Lastly, Sherri reminded everyone that the Classic Golf is coming up April 20, 2023 from 11:30 am - 5:00 pm at Addams Golf Course. The event, Sponsored by Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips, theevent helps to raise needed funds to keep the the historic Chamber Depot building at 201 SW Keeler in Bartlesville,functional and fit.