Posted: Mar 01, 2023 11:23 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 2:07 PM

Chase McNutt

UPDATE: Smith was out on bond and appeared for his second court date on Wednesday afternoon. Conditions of his bond require no contact with the victim and no social media use. Smith's next court date is set for March 24th.

19-year-old Jackson Smith of Bartlesville was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on the charges of blackmail and access computer systems or network with unlawful intent. According to an arrest affidavit, Smith had been direct messaging the juvenile victim on Instagram and then started to send threatening messages demanding nude photos.

Smith allegedly was also threatening to send explicit photos he had already obtained to the victim’s parents, and to the college the victim was currently trying to attend. The affidavit later states that the Instagram account he was using has been deleted, along with the nude photos as well.

Smith is currently being held over on $25,000 bond and will be seen in court again today.