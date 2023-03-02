Posted: Mar 02, 2023 3:56 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2023 4:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Baby Ballard Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament will take place this weekend.

The fun will begin on Saturday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. at Copan High School, 527 Hornet Lane. A raffle drawing will take place, and you don’t even have to be present to attend.

Tickets cost $5. You can purchase 5 tickets for $20. If you are interested in participating in this event, call Tony Holland at 918.766.6474.