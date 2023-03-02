Posted: Mar 04, 2023 9:15 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2023 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

Osage County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call on March 2nd 2023 at approximately 8:10pm for service in the area of Heritage Hills Dr. which is in the Sand Springs area of Osage County. The homeowner stated that an intruder had been shot while making entry into his house.

Osage County Deputies were dispatched to the call and were notified shortly before arrival that the suspect who was shot had left the area in a grey Ford truck heading eastbound towards HWY 97.

Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with an Officer from the Osage Nation Police Department who had responded to our request for mutual aid. He advised that the scene was secure and that the suspect was still at large.

Deputies learned that the suspect now identified as Robert Lee Johnson had kicked in the back door and was in the process of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, who is the homeowner’s niece. The homeowner ordered the suspect to stop and leave the residence. The suspect did not stop and the homeowner fired one shot from a .45 cal pistol which struck the suspect in the face. The suspect laid on the floor for a few minutes after being wounded and then got up and left the residence, departing the area in his truck.

The suspect returned to his own house near Pine St. and Quanah Ave. located in Tulsa. The suspect’s daughter was home at the time and called 911 due to the apparent condition her father was in. TPD was notified and helped us connect the dots back to the original call for service. The suspect was transported to the hospital by EMSA where he is in stable condition with multiple charges pending once he is medically released.

The ex-girlfriend had been staying with her uncle to avoid an abusive relationship with the suspect and he had never lived at that residence.

Previous mugshot photos used due to the condition of the suspect. Photo: OCSO