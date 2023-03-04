Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Mar 04, 2023

Shamrock the Ville 2023 Boasts 700 Participants

Tom Davis
 
A wave of Shamrock green covered part of Bartlesville near Tower Center at Unity Square on Saturday., Misty Wishall, Director of Mary Martha Outreach and Shamrock the Ville, said about 700 runners and walkers participated in the annual event  
 
The festivities included a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. The proceeds benefit Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.
 
