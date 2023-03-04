Posted: Mar 04, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2023 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

A wave of Shamrock green covered part of Bartlesville near Tower Center at Unity Square on Saturday., Misty Wishall, Director of Mary Martha Outreach and Shamrock the Ville, said about 700 runners and walkers participated in the annual event

The festivities included a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. The proceeds benefit Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.

Misty Wishall