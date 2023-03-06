Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Oklahoma

Posted: Mar 06, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 10:44 AM

Election Day for SQ 820 is Tuesday

Tom Davis

Voters head to the polls Tuesday, March 7 for a special state question election. Some voters also have county questions and local propositions on the ballot. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters.

ELECTION DAY VOTING
Make a plan to vote. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. If turnout is heavy at your precinct, be prepared for possible wait times. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

VERIFY POLLING PLACE
All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. Voters must vote at their assigned polling place. 

BE PREPARED
View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website. 

PROOF OF IDENTITY
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. Some voters may also be required to confirm their address before being issued a ballot.

There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one is required):

  1. Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or
  2. Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or
  3. Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

BALLOT STATUS
It is common for voters to ask, “How do I know my vote counted?” Ballots are counted when voters insert their ballots into the voting device during early voting and on Election Day.

Details regarding ballot status, Oklahoma’s voting devices, and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website. 

Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night. 

If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress. Election officials can take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.

State and county election officials should always be your trusted sources for information.

WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PRECINCT            PLACE                                                                   LOCATION

11                           Redeemer Lutheran Church                        3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12                           Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                       4225 SE Adams Rd.

13                           Highland Park Baptist Church                      300 SE Washington Blvd.

15                           Truth Church                                                      4100 Nebraska St.

22                           HeartMatters                                                    3401 SE Price Rd.

23                           First Church of the Nazarene                      3650 SE Adams Blvd.

27                           Greater First Baptist Church                        216 W. 10th St.

28                           Spirit Church                                                      2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29                           HeartMatters                                                    3401 SE Price Rd.

32                           St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                          210 SE 9th ST.

33                           Revival Time Outreach Center                    101 SW Virginia Ave.

46                           Oak Park Methodist Church                         601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48                           East Bartlesville Christian Church               3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51                           East Cross United Methodist Church        820 SE Madison Blvd.

54                           Calvary Chapel                                                  1607 SE Swan Dr.

55                           Disciples Christian Church                             5800 Douglas Lane

71                           New Life Wesleyan                                          445 S. Caney, Copan

72                           North Point Assembly of God                      1515 N Osage, Dewey

73                           First Church of God                                         222 S Osage, Dewey

74                           Word of Truth Fellowship                             16097 NE Bison Rd.

75                           Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church        5111 Nowata Rd.

76                           Oglesby Assembly of God                             401471 W 2700 Rd.

77                           Ramona First Baptist Church                       499 4th St., Ramona

78                           Vera 1st Southern Baptist Church               310 W Ramona Ave., Vera

79                           Caney Valley Senior Center                          329 N Ochelata St., Ochelata

80                           Tri County Baptist Church                             397930 W 4100 Rd.

 

For questions, please contact the WashingtonCounty Election Board at 918-337-2850or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular office hours are 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Mondaythrough 

URL Guide
OK Voter Portal:  https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html
County Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html
State Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html
Election List: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/elections-results/next-election.html
Ballot Status: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/ballot-status.html
Voting Devices: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/voting-devices.html
Security Procedures: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/election-security.html
Proof of Identity: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/proof-of-identity.html
Election Results: https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html

 

