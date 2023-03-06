Posted: Mar 06, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School (BHS) students raise $10,000 for a local non-profit during their 2023 Make A Difference (MAD) Week.

The funds that were raised during MAD Week – a fundraiser that takes place every year at BHS – will go to The Journey Home, located at 900 Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. The Journey Home is a place where guests receive compassionate care and dignity at the end of their lives.

BHS says they are still raising funds. To learn more about The Journey Home, click here.

Photo courtesy: BHS