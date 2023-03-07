Posted: Mar 07, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2023 9:53 AM

Dalton Spence

The City of Pawhuska will have its first free dump day of the year on April 1. You must be a Pawhuska resident and show an ID with a city address as well as a copy of your utility bill.

The free dump runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 406 Lynn at the sanitation department.

Some items that will not be accepted are brush, wood, roofing materials, tires, refrigerators, dead animals, deep freezers or items from dump trucks or trailers 16 feet or longer.