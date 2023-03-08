Posted: Mar 08, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

The Rotary has sponsored the Family Healthcare Clinic with $750 to buy 53 blood pressure cuffs from Boulevard Pharmacy in Bartlesville.

Appeaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Molly Collins with Family Healtcare Clinic announced that through the month of April, for $25, you get to come to the Family Healthcare Clinic to get your blood pressure checked and get a free blood pressure cuff.

Collins also announce that on March 21 at Bartlesville Public Library, Nurse practioner Janice Shippy will hold special blood pressure presentation. Many don't know that high blood pressure is a silent killer.It presents nealy unoticeable symptoms. Janice will let you know what to look for and show you ways to help your blood pressure stay at a healthy level.