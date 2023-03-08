Posted: Mar 08, 2023 9:43 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

The full Senate has approved a bill to require school and public libraries to place books into sections labeled elementary, junior high, Under 16 or juniors and seniors. Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, is the author of Senate Bill 397, which was approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

Hamilton said that many parents across the state are concerned with the materials their child may be able to access.

SB 397 can be heard next in the House of Representatives, where Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, is the principal House author.