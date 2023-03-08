Posted: Mar 08, 2023 4:18 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 5:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Two neighbors – one a retired Bartlesville firefighter – rescue a resident from a burning home.

According to information obtained from the Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD), crews were dispatched around 9:00 on Wednesday morning to a fire on the 1700 Block of South Osage. Upon arrival, firefighters found retired BFD firefighter Bill Hollander and a neighbor had discovered a resident partially in the back door of the home and had pulled the victim to safety.

Firefighters and Bartlesville Ambulance Service treated the resident on the scene. The victim was then transported to the local hospital. The fire was extinguished in short order.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Video (courtesy of Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200) of the BFD responding to the fire can be seen below: