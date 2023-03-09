Posted: Mar 09, 2023 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 10:33 AM

Tom Davis

Legislation allowing for a research pilot program examining the potential benefits of psilocybin and psilocin for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans has been approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, filed House Bill 2107 allows universities, institutions of higher education and research facilities in Oklahoma to conduct research on psilocybin and psilocin for the treatment of certain ailments.

Pae pointed to research conducted in other states indicating that psilocybin has the potential to relieve the symptoms of depression for up to a year after one or two treatments. Psilocybin is thought to disrupt negative, repetitive depressive thoughts by acting on the part of the brain that produces serotonin, a chemical that regulates mood.

HB2107 requires the creation of an oversight board and provides a limited scope for the program, including allowing partnership with only one grower.

HB2107 passed the House 66-32 Thursday and now moves to the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City. Similar legislation was approved by Senate committee last year but not heard on the Senate floor.