Posted: Mar 13, 2023 3:50 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 3:50 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Board of Adjustment meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 23rd has been formally canceled. The Board of Adjustment has now canceled two straight monthly meetings and have canceled three of the last four meetings, dating back to December.

The Board of Adjustments normally meet on the fourth Thursday of every month, and cover topics over requests for variances; special zoning permits, alleged errors in law in any order, requirement, decision, or determination made by an administrative official in the enforcement of these zoning regulations, or an appeal.