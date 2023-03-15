Posted: Mar 15, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2023 10:20 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Bargain hunters will have an opportunity to shop and help a good cause this weekend.

Habitat for Humanity will hold a Warehouse Sale this Saturday from 8:00-noon Items for sale include, a handrail, furnace, window air conditioner, shingles, bricks, insulated garage doors, carpet, saws, mirrors, lights, cabinets and appliances.

Proceeds from the sale go into the Habitat building program. For information about Habitat for Humanity or volunteer opportunities, please call 337-0182, or email bartlesville.habitat@gmail.com.

The sale will be held at 900 S. Maple.