Posted: Mar 21, 2023 2:40 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2023 2:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education on Monday voted unanimously to approve the purchase and installation of new LED lighting for every light on every campus of the district.

This will include lights in every classroom, hallways, restrooms, parking lots and sports facilities which comes to 13,016 individual lights. The contract with Entegrity Energy Partners calls for payment from the energy cost savings of the program.

The board then approved the purchase and installation of Video Boards for Custer Stadium and Bruin Fieldhouse with Metrosign. The project with be paid with private funds through advertising on the video boards. So far, a half million dollars have been secured in ads that will be produced by the Bartlesville High School Broadcast Media classes.