Posted: Mar 22, 2023 6:28 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2023 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

The City Council is expected to consider modifications to the Water Storage Ordinance and a resolution to enact the emergency water rate provisions of the Water Shortage Ordinance during its April 3 meeting, According to City Engineering and Water Utilities Director, Terry Lauritsen.

Lauritsen tells City Beat, "The ordinance modifications will better define and update measures outlined in the Drought Contingency Plan, which was written following the drought of 2002."

Lauritsen said water use can easily double — or even triple — during the summer months, which will only compound the problem. He said evaporation also contributes to the problem during the summer months.

Some ways you can help: