Posted: Mar 22, 2023 12:46 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2023 12:46 PM

Dalton Spence

The City of Pawhuska announced on its Facebook page that its Water Crew will begin the process of replacing a ManHole at 15th and Boundary. During the next few days, it will go down to a one Lane Road. If you are able to find Alternate Route, it would be highly recommend to help with flow of traffic.