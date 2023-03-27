Posted: Mar 27, 2023 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film – “Killers of the Flower Moon” – will be coming to a theater near you this fall.

According to Osage News reporter Shannon Shaw Duty, Apple Original Films announced on Monday that the movie will be exclusively released in partnership with Paramount Pictures in limited theaters worldwide on Friday, Oct. 6. The move is set for a more broad release two weeks later on Friday, Oct. 20.

This will take place before the movie – based on David Grann’s best-selling book “Killers of the Flower Moon” – is available for streaming globally on Apple TV+. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and tells a story about the murder of members of the Osage Nation with oil-rich land.

Photo courtesy: Osage News/Apple