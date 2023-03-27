Posted: Mar 27, 2023 3:48 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 3:57 PM

A staff member with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has been relieved of their duties for having an inappropriate conversation with a female inmate.

Sheriff Scott Owen says they were made aware of the conversation on Monday, March 13. Owen says an investigation was launched and revealed the incident took place on Monday, March 6. He says the staff member was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The WCSO wants to be transparent with the public. Sheriff Owen says his office maintains a high degree of professionalism and ethics for all deputies and civilian positions, including detention officers. He says they will take appropriate actions against those that violate their high moral standards.

The staff member in question was interviewed and a complete investigation was submitted to Sheriff Owen from both an internal and criminal investigative stance.

The staff member was dismissed from duty on Friday, March 24 from the WCSO. Further action from the District Attorney's Office is pending.